Short Interest in Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Expands By 808.4%

Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,300 shares, an increase of 808.4% from the February 28th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,294,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS NPEZF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,395. Bam Bam Resources has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties related in the battery industry. It focuses on building portfolio which include lithium, cobalt, and copper in North America. Its projects include Majuba Hill, Mid-Corner Cobalt and Empire Lithium. The company was founded on March 10, 2017 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

