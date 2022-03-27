Short Interest in Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Expands By 808.4%

Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,300 shares, an increase of 808.4% from the February 28th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,294,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS NPEZF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,395. Bam Bam Resources has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06.
Bam Bam Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
