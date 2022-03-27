Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Grows By 647.1%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a growth of 647.1% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.3 days.

OTCMKTS:THLEF remained flat at $$134.00 during trading hours on Friday. Thales has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $134.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.09 and a 200-day moving average of $98.19.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Thales from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Thales from €100.00 ($109.89) to €125.00 ($137.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

