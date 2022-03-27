Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,897,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,112,965,000 after acquiring an additional 741,796 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,559,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,241 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,262,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,995,000 after acquiring an additional 457,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948,754 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,706,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,019,384. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average is $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $205.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

