Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Increased by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 8.2% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $19,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.
NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $158.02. 988,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,543,326. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $136.56 and a one year high of $164.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.51.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
