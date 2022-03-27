Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Increased by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 8.2% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $19,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $158.02. 988,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,543,326. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $136.56 and a one year high of $164.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.51.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.