S.C. Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 148,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $83.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 93.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

