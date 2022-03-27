Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,545 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 300,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 266,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,022,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,122,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after acquiring an additional 123,739 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $242,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKR opened at $38.72 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.55 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -199.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKR. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

