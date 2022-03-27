Brokerages Expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.05). Carvana posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 271.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVNA. Wedbush increased their price objective on Carvana from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.77.

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after buying an additional 50,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 28.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 27.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 28.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 285,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,070,000 after buying an additional 62,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth about $392,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded down $20.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.52. 5,359,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,087,140. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Carvana has a 12-month low of $97.70 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of -80.32 and a beta of 2.37.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

