Analysts Expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $140.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.40 million and the lowest is $126.66 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $186.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year sales of $761.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $701.70 million to $812.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $870.54 million, with estimates ranging from $750.80 million to $950.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PRPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,460,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $10,190,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 3,412,889 shares of company stock valued at $25,277,981 in the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 29.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,651 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,763,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in Purple Innovation by 28.6% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,784,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Purple Innovation by 4.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,496,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,451,000 after purchasing an additional 56,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRPL traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,304,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,330. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $36.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

