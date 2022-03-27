KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 148 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,241 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after acquiring an additional 480,834 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after acquiring an additional 865,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $221.82 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.82 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.37. The firm has a market cap of $603.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

