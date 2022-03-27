Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $743.90 million.

KAMN stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $45.31. 209,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,532. Kaman has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $57.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kaman had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $175.15 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kaman will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

KAMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Kaman from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kaman by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Kaman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Kaman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kaman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

