Brightworth Purchases 375 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brightworth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.59. 957,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,826. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.93. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $250.62 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

