Brightworth Buys 13,337 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Brightworth boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 225.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,128 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,076,000 after acquiring an additional 437,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,567,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,125,000 after acquiring an additional 696,849 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.70. 14,539,300 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.45.

