Brightworth Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Brightworth boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 72.6% during the third quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 162.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.50. 9,355,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,397,856. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.48 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.21.

