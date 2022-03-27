Brightworth Purchases 54,208 Shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF)

Brightworth raised its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,208 shares during the period. X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Brightworth owned about 1.16% of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF worth $10,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDEF. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,408,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 35.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the period.

Shares of HDEF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,538. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.57. X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $25.54.

