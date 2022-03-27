Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.86. Gilead Sciences posted earnings of $2.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $6.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.35.

GILD opened at $58.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.23%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

