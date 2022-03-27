Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

Analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILDGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.86. Gilead Sciences posted earnings of $2.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $6.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILDGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.35.

GILD opened at $58.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.23%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.