Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 1,800 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

LRCX traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $554.82. 753,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,377. The firm has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $561.07 and its 200 day moving average is $606.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $466.06 and a one year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

