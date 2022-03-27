Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Raises Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $9,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Datadog by 9.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Datadog by 6,107.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.4% in the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 280,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,592,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $42,298.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.77, for a total value of $494,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 703,995 shares of company stock worth $109,892,713 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.23.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,754,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,795. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.97 and its 200-day moving average is $156.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,097.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

