Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 1,500 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.12% of Rapid7 worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,140,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth $870,000.

Rapid7 stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.58. 483,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,691. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.13 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.75.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $604,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,711,164 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.80.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

