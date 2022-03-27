Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Trims Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP trimmed its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of Ubiquiti worth $10,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 5.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UI traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.08. 67,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,720. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.51 and its 200-day moving average is $289.60. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.14 and a 12-month high of $401.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.68). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.21% and a negative return on equity of 57,441.32%. The company had revenue of $431.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BWS Financial lowered their target price on Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.25.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

