Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Short Interest Update

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PGTK stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,164. Pacific Green Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31.
Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile
