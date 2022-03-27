Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Short Interest Update

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PGTK stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,164. Pacific Green Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31.

Get Pacific Green Technologies alerts:

Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Green Technologies, Inc engages in the marketing, development, and acquisition of technologies designed to reduce pollution. Its product offering is comprised of ENVI-Marine, ENVI-Pure, and ENVI-Clean. The firm also offers Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), CSP and PV energy solutions to complement its marine environmental technologies and emissions control divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Green Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Green Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.