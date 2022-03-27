ArGoApp (ARGO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $226,445.00

ArGoApp (ARGO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. ArGoApp has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One ArGoApp coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00046905 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.05 or 0.07048052 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,484.25 or 0.99752673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00044302 BTC.

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGoApp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArGoApp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

