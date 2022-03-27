Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $6.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.16. Oasis Petroleum reported earnings of $4.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full year earnings of $29.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.20 to $31.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $29.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.91 to $35.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oasis Petroleum.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of OAS stock traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.70. The company had a trading volume of 287,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,897. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $158.48.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.

