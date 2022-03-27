Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 10.2% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $15,363,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $454.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $441.26 and its 200-day moving average is $452.96. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $391.76 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

