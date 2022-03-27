iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1,199.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,552 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,234.5% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $106.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.72 and a 200 day moving average of $112.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.97 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

