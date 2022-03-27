CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.560-$0.580 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.420 EPS.

CubeSmart stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.75. 2,058,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,995. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 157.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 625,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,625,000 after purchasing an additional 128,002 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 344,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,133,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

