Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 3,000 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP trimmed its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,564 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of SVB Financial Group worth $33,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after acquiring an additional 439,970 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,323,000 after acquiring an additional 372,184 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 62.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,475,000 after acquiring an additional 167,211 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after acquiring an additional 135,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,236,000 after acquiring an additional 83,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $9.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $586.40. 336,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,026. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $587.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $654.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $467.22 and a 12-month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $787.29.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,424,416 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

