Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases 104,000 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,247,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Waste Connections makes up approximately 2.0% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.48% of Waste Connections worth $169,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Creative Planning raised its stake in Waste Connections by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 65.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WCN. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.88. The stock had a trading volume of 596,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,384. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.16 and a fifty-two week high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.82%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

