Panview Asian Equity Master Fund Has $7.28 Million Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the period. Western Digital comprises 11.6% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Western Digital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In related news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

NASDAQ:WDC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,722,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,834. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.