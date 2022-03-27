Eastern Bank Purchases Shares of 57,860 Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,616 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,541,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,981 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,614,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,794,000 after acquiring an additional 361,486 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,562,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,867,000 after acquiring an additional 274,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,108,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,969,000 after acquiring an additional 232,356 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX opened at $52.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.58. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $52.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

