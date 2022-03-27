Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 11,833 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 9.1% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $44.64 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $43.83 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.52.

