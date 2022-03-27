Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 13,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $112.37 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $79.30 and a one year high of $131.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.59 and a 200-day moving average of $114.92. The company has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EW shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $395,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $3,657,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,467 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,788 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.