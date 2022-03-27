Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 366 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,450 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 33.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 9.9% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 9.9% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,174 shares of company stock worth $3,799,726. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.21 and its 200 day moving average is $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $70.93.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Southern’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SO shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

