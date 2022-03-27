Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Roku by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $634,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research cut shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.65.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $123.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.11 and a 200 day moving average of $222.70. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.91 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.37 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $13,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 405,946 shares of company stock worth $70,188,874. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

