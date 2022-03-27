Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,624,000 after purchasing an additional 38,781 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,356,000 after purchasing an additional 67,619 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,399,000 after purchasing an additional 553,412 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 446.1% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 147.5% during the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,562,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,456 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $67.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day moving average is $68.53.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

