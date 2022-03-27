The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,578 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 190.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $615,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929,545 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 55.8% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,397,000 after buying an additional 3,510,236 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after buying an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 156.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,224,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $278,706,000 after buying an additional 2,577,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 40.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $518,925,000 after buying an additional 2,262,657 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

TJX Companies stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.54.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.