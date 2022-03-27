The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,942 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after buying an additional 133,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% in the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 86,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney stock opened at $139.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.67. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $128.38 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The stock has a market cap of $253.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

