Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Purchased by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRE. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 513.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $41.84 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

