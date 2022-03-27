Short Interest in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU) Declines By 73.0%

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.03. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $369,000.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

