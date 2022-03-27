DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS) Short Interest Update

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ:DALS opened at $9.68 on Friday. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DALS. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $125,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.
DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.
