VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Short Interest Down 92.4% in March

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the February 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CIL opened at $42.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.09. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $39.19 and a 1 year high of $46.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

