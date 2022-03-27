Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.420-$-0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $853 million-$855 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $832.91 million.Elastic also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.200 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Elastic from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.41.

NYSE ESTC opened at $88.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average is $125.55. Elastic has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $189.84.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $986,350. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,356,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,320,000 after purchasing an additional 162,773 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

