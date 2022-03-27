Quant Trading Up 20.7% Over Last Week (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $1.73 billion and $28.64 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $142.93 or 0.00320867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 99% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004999 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000596 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.78 or 0.01364444 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

QNT is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

