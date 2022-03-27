Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to Announce $5.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $5.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.46. Laboratory Co. of America reported earnings per share of $8.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $19.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.18 to $20.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $18.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.62 to $18.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.56 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $273.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $248.17 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 821 shares of company stock valued at $222,351 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,962,000 after acquiring an additional 84,172 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.2% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 47.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

