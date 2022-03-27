Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) will announce $2.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.22 billion. Cushman & Wakefield reported sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year sales of $10.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.84 billion to $10.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.42 billion to $10.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

In related news, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $4,087,509.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,782 shares of company stock worth $4,609,039. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

