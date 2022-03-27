Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) will report ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.14) and the highest is ($1.34). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.71) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($5.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.73) to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $163.81 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,616,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,800,388,000 after acquiring an additional 200,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,684,369,000 after acquiring an additional 224,569 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,431,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,001,000 after acquiring an additional 58,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,564 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,147,000 after purchasing an additional 96,697 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

