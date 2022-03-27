Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $7.93 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,004 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.0% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,171 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,922,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,068,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,570,000 after buying an additional 1,458,481 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,127,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,407,000 after buying an additional 562,660 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $66.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day moving average of $67.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

