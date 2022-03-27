iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 589.8% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 31,132 shares during the last quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 894,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,212,000 after purchasing an additional 39,405 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,908.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,550,000 after buying an additional 1,618,446 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $51.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.62. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.068 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.