4Thought Financial Group Inc. Has $4.36 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.5% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after purchasing an additional 316,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $46.09 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

