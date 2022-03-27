Strategic Asset Management LLC Buys 3,225 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 184.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,291,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,463,000 after purchasing an additional 57,148 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $76.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.46. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

