Toro (NYSE:TTC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.44 billion-$4.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.67.

NYSE TTC opened at $86.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.07 million. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

